Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $24.29 Million Stock Position in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) by 36.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 99,275 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,739 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Okta were worth $24,291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Okta during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Bbva USA acquired a new position in Okta in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its position in shares of Okta by 48.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Okta during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC increased its position in shares of Okta by 3,000.0% during the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on OKTA. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Okta from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Okta from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Okta from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Okta from $265.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Okta in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $291.33.

In related news, CAO Christopher K. Kramer sold 3,333 shares of Okta stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.61, for a total transaction of $841,949.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 13,818 shares of Okta stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.75, for a total value of $3,547,771.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 151,706 shares of company stock worth $39,082,337 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

OKTA opened at $261.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $40.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -68.82 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $250.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $244.48. Okta, Inc. has a 12 month low of $199.08 and a 12 month high of $294.00.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.24. The company had revenue of $316.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $293.16 million. Okta had a negative return on equity of 18.64% and a negative net margin of 52.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 57.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Okta, Inc. will post -5.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Okta, Inc engages in the provision of identity management platform for the enterprise. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include single sign-on, multi factor authentication, API access management, authentication, user management, and lifecycle management.

