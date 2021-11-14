Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Sells 15,343 Shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lessened its position in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) by 14.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 92,581 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 15,343 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned 0.13% of Insulet worth $25,415,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in Insulet in the first quarter worth approximately $1,356,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Insulet by 68.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,158 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $563,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Insulet by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 38,451 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $9,952,000 after purchasing an additional 2,109 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Insulet by 37.9% during the 1st quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 7,172 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,871,000 after purchasing an additional 1,972 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Insulet by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 123,068 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $32,111,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares during the period.

Several research analysts have recently commented on PODD shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Insulet from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Insulet from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Insulet from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Insulet from $285.00 to $329.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Insulet from $276.00 to $303.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $307.27.

Shares of PODD opened at $314.85 on Friday. Insulet Co. has a 1-year low of $218.28 and a 1-year high of $324.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $298.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $282.86. The company has a current ratio of 5.72, a quick ratio of 4.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -699.67 and a beta of 0.66.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $275.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $272.62 million. Insulet had a positive return on equity of 0.63% and a negative net margin of 2.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Insulet Co. will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Bret Christensen sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.13, for a total value of $882,390.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,803,437.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Shacey Petrovic sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.87, for a total transaction of $4,243,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Insulet Corp. is a medical device company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of an insulin infusion system for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It specializes in diabetes supplies, including the OmniPod System, as well as other diabetes related products and supplies such as blood glucose testing supplies, traditional insulin pumps, pump supplies, and pharmaceuticals.

