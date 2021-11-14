Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Sells 532,101 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans cut its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) by 71.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 215,813 shares of the company’s stock after selling 532,101 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $23,152,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EFG. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 51,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,132,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 53.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 112,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,330,000 after buying an additional 39,174 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 917,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,632,000 after buying an additional 105,446 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 427,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,925,000 after buying an additional 56,032 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $509,000.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of EFG opened at $112.92 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $108.96. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $67.58 and a 1-year high of $85.81.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

Recommended Story: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.