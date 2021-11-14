Thunder Token (TT) Price Down 3.7% Over Last 7 Days

Thunder Token (CURRENCY:TT) traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on November 14th. One Thunder Token coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0130 or 0.00000020 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Thunder Token has a market capitalization of $106.43 million and approximately $10.82 million worth of Thunder Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Thunder Token has traded down 3.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

OMG Network (OMG) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.44 or 0.00017376 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $150.25 or 0.00228243 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0520 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001020 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000011 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0769 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded 32.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000282 BTC.

Ubex (UBEX) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About Thunder Token

Thunder Token (TT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on January 1st, 2018. Thunder Token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,180,337,300 coins. Thunder Token’s official website is www.thundercore.com . The Reddit community for Thunder Token is /r/thundertoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Thunder Token’s official message board is medium.com/thunderofficial . Thunder Token’s official Twitter account is @ThunderProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “ThunderCore is an Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM) compliant blockchain. Tokens based on the ERC-20 standard can be minted and deployed on ThunderCore. ThunderCore is its own blockchain with its own native cryptocurrency. It is EVM-compatible with throughput of 1,200+ TPS, sub-second confirmation times, and low gas costs—making it quick and easy for DApps to deploy and scale. Consensus Nodes complete a single round of voting to confirm transactions in under a second. The accelerator, a DDoS-resilient distributed system, coordinates the network of consensus nodes. “

Thunder Token Coin Trading

