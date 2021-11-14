TimkenSteel Co. (NYSE:TMST) EVP Kristine C. Syrvalin Sells 7,030 Shares

TimkenSteel Co. (NYSE:TMST) EVP Kristine C. Syrvalin sold 7,030 shares of TimkenSteel stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.51, for a total transaction of $109,035.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE TMST opened at $15.42 on Friday. TimkenSteel Co. has a 1 year low of $4.26 and a 1 year high of $17.35. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.64 and its 200 day moving average is $13.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $712.56 million, a P/E ratio of 8.38 and a beta of 2.06.

TimkenSteel (NYSE:TMST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.38. TimkenSteel had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 23.68%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.38) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that TimkenSteel Co. will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TMST. State Street Corp boosted its stake in TimkenSteel by 227.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,208,984 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $59,557,000 after acquiring an additional 2,924,530 shares in the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in TimkenSteel during the second quarter worth about $10,352,000. Systematic Financial Management LP bought a new stake in TimkenSteel during the second quarter worth about $8,878,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in TimkenSteel by 16.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,782,842 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $53,526,000 after acquiring an additional 535,880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in TimkenSteel by 1,132.0% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 544,491 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,398,000 after acquiring an additional 500,296 shares in the last quarter. 75.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TMST has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of TimkenSteel from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TimkenSteel from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of TimkenSteel from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th.

TimkenSteel

TimkenSteel Corp. engages in the manufacture of alloy, carbon and micro-alloy steel products. The firm’s products includes special bar quality steel, seamless mechanical tubing, gears, grades of steel, jumbo bloom vertical caster, TimkenSteel ultrapremium technology, and TimkenSteel endurance steels.

