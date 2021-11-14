Titan Coin Price Hits $0.0025 (TTN)

Titan Coin (CURRENCY:TTN) traded 25.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on November 14th. One Titan Coin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0025 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges. Titan Coin has a market cap of $2.28 million and $27,233.00 worth of Titan Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Titan Coin has traded up 33.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

TerraUSD (UST) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001569 BTC.

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.31 or 0.00005152 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00001728 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.27 or 0.00008204 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0287 or 0.00000045 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded 15.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000017 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0955 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Max Property Group (MPG) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000023 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Titan Coin Profile

TTN is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. Titan Coin’s total supply is 910,820,150 coins. The official message board for Titan Coin is medium.com/@titanprojectsco. Titan Coin’s official Twitter account is @Titaproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Titan Coin is titanprojects.co.

According to CryptoCompare, “Titan Coin is an experimental new kind of digital currency that enables instant payments to anyone, anywhere in the world. Titan Coin Introducing a completely new blockchain uses Hybrid POW & dynamic POS SHA 256D for its backbone of the transactions & a pos (proof of stake) system that pays pos miners dynamically. “

Buying and Selling Titan Coin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Titan Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Titan Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Titan Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

