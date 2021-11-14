TOD’S (OTCMKTS:TODGF) Rating Reiterated by UBS Group

UBS Group restated their sell rating on shares of TOD’S (OTCMKTS:TODGF) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on TODGF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of TOD’S in a research note on Thursday. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of TOD’S in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They set an underweight rating for the company.

Get TOD'S alerts:

Shares of TODGF stock opened at $60.50 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $62.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.62. TOD’S has a 52 week low of $46.79 and a 52 week high of $74.75.

TOD'S S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, creates, produces, and distributes shoes, leather goods and accessories, and apparel in Italy, Europe, the Americas, Greater China, and internationally. The company distributes its products through directly operated single-brand stores (DOS), e-commerce website, franchised stores, and independent multi-brand stores under the TOD'S, HOGAN, FAY, and ROGER VIVIER brands.

Featured Story: What are catch-up contributions?

Receive News & Ratings for TOD'S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TOD'S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.