Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $83.00 price target on the bank’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 11.50% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Toronto Dominion Bank is a Canadian chartered bank and offers a wide range of business and consumer services. These services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgage and student loans,trusts, wills, estate planning,investment management services and financial and advisory services. “

TD has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$96.00 to C$94.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Barclays upgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $89.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Fundamental Research lifted their price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from $98.55 to $100.73 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$95.00 to C$94.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, October 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Toronto-Dominion Bank presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.98.

NYSE TD opened at $74.44 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a one year low of $49.07 and a one year high of $74.49. The firm has a market cap of $135.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.21, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.04.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The bank reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.04. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 31.71% and a return on equity of 15.26%. The business had revenue of $10.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd purchased a new position in Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 3rd quarter valued at $351,922,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 50.8% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 7,733,171 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $541,841,000 after buying an additional 2,604,592 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,716,425 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,082,498,000 after buying an additional 2,566,112 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 34.1% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,011,848 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $662,285,000 after buying an additional 2,547,192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 93.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,115,534 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $203,163,000 after buying an additional 1,506,311 shares during the last quarter. 48.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Toronto-Dominion Bank

The Toronto-Dominion Bank engages in providing financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The Canadian Retail segment offers various financial products and services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

