Tourist Token (TOTO) Reaches Market Cap of $36,099.27

Tourist Token (CURRENCY:TOTO) traded down 28.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on November 14th. Over the last seven days, Tourist Token has traded up 3.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Tourist Token coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Tourist Token has a market cap of $36,099.27 and $230.00 worth of Tourist Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Tourist Token alerts:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001554 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00001845 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.99 or 0.00071456 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $49.10 or 0.00076287 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.27 or 0.00096752 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $64,827.37 or 1.00729538 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4,552.47 or 0.07073688 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Tourist Token Coin Profile

Tourist Token’s total supply is 6,599,974,663 coins and its circulating supply is 5,433,323,630 coins. Tourist Token’s official Twitter account is @touristtoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . Tourist Token’s official website is globaltourist.io

Tourist Token Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tourist Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tourist Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tourist Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Tourist Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tourist Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.