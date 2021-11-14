TransGlobe Energy (NASDAQ:TGA) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1.99

Shares of TransGlobe Energy Co. (NASDAQ:TGA) (TSE:TGL) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.99 and traded as high as $3.20. TransGlobe Energy shares last traded at $3.17, with a volume of 1,108,181 shares.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TGA. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of TransGlobe Energy in a report on Thursday, November 4th. TheStreet upgraded TransGlobe Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market cap of $229.95 million, a P/E ratio of 7.37 and a beta of 2.83. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.45 and a 200 day moving average of $1.99.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in TransGlobe Energy by 7.7% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,502,462 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,759,000 after acquiring an additional 250,878 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in TransGlobe Energy by 5.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 178,063 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 9,960 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in TransGlobe Energy by 50.0% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 151,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 50,400 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in TransGlobe Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $250,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in TransGlobe Energy by 2,372.0% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 61,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 59,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.53% of the company’s stock.

TransGlobe Energy Corp. engages in exploration, development, production, and acquisition of properties. Its activities include the operation of Harmattan; West Gharib, West Bakr, and North West Gharib in Egypt-Eastern Desert; and South Alamein, South Ghazalat, and North West Sitra in Egypt-Western Desert; and oil marketing.

