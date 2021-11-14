Trevena (TRVN) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Monday, November 15th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.09) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $0.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 million. Trevena had a negative return on equity of 40.89% and a negative net margin of 1,194.62%. On average, analysts expect Trevena to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of TRVN opened at $0.94 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.45. The company has a market capitalization of $153.82 million, a PE ratio of -3.46 and a beta of 2.19. Trevena has a 52-week low of $0.87 and a 52-week high of $3.10.

Several research firms have weighed in on TRVN. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Trevena in a report on Friday, October 1st. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Trevena in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Trevena from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TRVN. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Trevena during the second quarter valued at $73,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Trevena by 11.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 418,553 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $708,000 after acquiring an additional 41,746 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Trevena by 48.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 34,607 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 11,243 shares during the period. 21.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Trevena

Trevena, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of novel medicines for patients affected by central nervous system disorders. Its product candidates include Oliceridine injection, TRV250, TRV734, and TRV045. The company was founded by Maxine Gowen, Robert Joseph Lefkowitz, Scott DeWire, Howard A.

