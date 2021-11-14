Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) SVP William R. Gupp Sells 2,150 Shares

Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) SVP William R. Gupp sold 2,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.00, for a total transaction of $281,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

TREX opened at $129.77 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $106.68 and a 200 day moving average of $103.67. The company has a market cap of $14.94 billion, a PE ratio of 66.21 and a beta of 1.45. Trex Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.35 and a 12 month high of $134.39.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The construction company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $335.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $326.01 million. Trex had a net margin of 20.21% and a return on equity of 35.57%. Trex’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Trex Company, Inc. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Trex by 560.5% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 251 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Trex in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in Trex in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Trex by 28.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 479 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Trex by 2,258.1% in the 2nd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 731 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on TREX shares. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Trex from $120.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Trex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Trex from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Trex from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Trex from $108.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.00.

Trex Company Profile

Trex Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of wood-alternative decking and railing. Its products include deck framing and drainage, outdoor lighting, furniture, pergola and outdoor kitchens, fencing, collections, and accessory hardware. It operates through the following segments Trex Residential Products and Trex Commercial Products.

