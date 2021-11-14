Tricon Residential Inc (NYSE:TCN) Receives $18.25 Average Price Target from Analysts

Tricon Residential Inc (NYSE:TCN) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.25.

TCN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Tricon Residential in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $15.75 price objective on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on Tricon Residential in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.75 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Tricon Residential from $15.50 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. TD Securities assumed coverage on Tricon Residential in a report on Monday, October 25th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Tricon Residential from C$19.00 to C$20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday.

NYSE TCN opened at $14.41 on Thursday. Tricon Residential has a twelve month low of $5.49 and a twelve month high of $14.71.

Tricon Residential (NYSE:TCN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.78. The firm had revenue of $113.98 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Tricon Residential will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.0568 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%.

Tricon Residential Company Profile

Tricon Residential, Inc is a residential real estate investment company. It owns and operates single family rental homes and multi-family rental apartments in the United States and Canada. It operates through the five reportable segments: Single Family Rental Business,Multi Family Rental Business, Residential Development Business, Private Funds and Advisory Business and Corporate Activities.

