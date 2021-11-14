TrueShares Structured Outcome (November) ETF (BATS:NVMZ) Trading Up 0%

TrueShares Structured Outcome (November) ETF (BATS:NVMZ) shares were up 0% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $33.01 and last traded at $32.90. Approximately 10,887 shares were traded during trading, The stock had previously closed at $32.89.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.27.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in TrueShares Structured Outcome (November) ETF stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of TrueShares Structured Outcome (November) ETF (BATS:NVMZ) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 9,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $289,000.

