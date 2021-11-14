Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Shares Purchased by Chesley Taft & Associates LLC

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 222,465 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,825 shares during the quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $13,048,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its stake in Truist Financial by 142.3% during the 1st quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 487 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Truist Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Truist Financial by 140.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 546 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in Truist Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Eukles Asset Management bought a new position in Truist Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.67% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Brantley J. Standridge sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.11, for a total value of $247,995.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $636,355.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 1,423 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.91, for a total value of $80,982.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 229,218 shares of company stock valued at $14,181,871. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on TFC shares. Wolfe Research downgraded Truist Financial from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $71.00 to $64.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Citigroup raised Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $63.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Odeon Capital Group cut Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Truist Financial from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Truist Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.20.

Shares of NYSE TFC opened at $62.70 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.79, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.35. Truist Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $45.44 and a 52-week high of $65.42.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.53 billion. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 12.11% and a net margin of 25.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Co. will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.28%.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses and municipalities. The firm offers a variety of loans and lease financing to individuals and entities, including insurance premium financing, permanent commercial real estate financing arrangements, loan servicing for third-party investors, direct consumer finance loans to individuals, credit card lending, automobile financing and equipment financing.

