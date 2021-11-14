Truist Securiti Brokers Boost Earnings Estimates for ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA)

ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA) – Equities research analysts at Truist Securiti boosted their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of ProAssurance in a report issued on Tuesday, November 9th. Truist Securiti analyst M. Hughes now expects that the insurance provider will post earnings of $0.96 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.75. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for ProAssurance’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.21 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.90 EPS.

ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The insurance provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.09. ProAssurance had a return on equity of 3.32% and a net margin of 12.13%. The firm had revenue of $309.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $275.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Piper Sandler upgraded ProAssurance from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.50.

PRA opened at $24.98 on Friday. ProAssurance has a 12-month low of $15.14 and a 12-month high of $29.15. The company has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.68 and a beta of 0.34. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. ProAssurance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.55%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in ProAssurance in the first quarter valued at $42,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in ProAssurance in the 2nd quarter valued at about $62,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in ProAssurance during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $76,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in ProAssurance by 43.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,083 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,833 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in ProAssurance by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,670 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the period. 83.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ProAssurance Corp. is a holding company. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Property and Casualty, Workers’ Compensation Insurance, Lloyd’s Syndicate, Segregated Portfolio Cell Reinsurance and Corporate. The Specialty Property and Casualty segment includes professional liability business and medical technology and life sciences business.

