Truist Securiti Comments on Gitlab Inc’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:GTLB)

Gitlab Inc (NASDAQ:GTLB) – Equities researchers at Truist Securiti issued their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Gitlab in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, November 9th. Truist Securiti analyst J. Fishbein anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.49) for the quarter. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Gitlab’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.27) EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Truist initiated coverage on Gitlab in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Gitlab in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Gitlab in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $144.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on Gitlab in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $143.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Securities initiated coverage on Gitlab in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.60.

NASDAQ GTLB opened at $125.00 on Friday. Gitlab has a fifty-two week low of $93.11 and a fifty-two week high of $137.00.

In other news, insider Crossover Managemen Technology purchased 325,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $77.00 per share, with a total value of $25,025,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

About Gitlab

GitLab Inc is the provider of The DevOps platform, a single application that brings together development, operations, IT, security, and business teams to deliver desired business outcomes. GitLab Inc is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

