Truist Securities Lowers Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) to Hold

Truist Securities downgraded shares of Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have $12.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Roth Capital increased their target price on Purple Innovation from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Bank of America cut Purple Innovation from a buy rating to an underperform rating and cut their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, November 8th. Truist cut Purple Innovation from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp cut their target price on Purple Innovation from $33.00 to $25.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, B. Riley cut Purple Innovation from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $22.50.

Shares of PRPL stock opened at $13.34 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.26. Purple Innovation has a 1 year low of $13.26 and a 1 year high of $41.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $891.38 million, a P/E ratio of 222.33, a PEG ratio of 14.08 and a beta of 1.22.

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.24). Purple Innovation had a return on equity of 11.40% and a net margin of 3.30%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Purple Innovation will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Coliseum Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Purple Innovation by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Coliseum Capital Management LLC now owns 15,544,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,991,000 after purchasing an additional 2,015,042 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Purple Innovation by 29.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 7,233,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,051,000 after purchasing an additional 1,627,651 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Purple Innovation by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,552,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,666,000 after purchasing an additional 188,411 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Purple Innovation by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,901,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,634,000 after purchasing an additional 527,447 shares during the period. Finally, Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Purple Innovation by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP now owns 2,119,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,969,000 after purchasing an additional 374,708 shares during the period.

Purple Innovation Company Profile

Purple Innovation, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of comfort technology products. It offers mattresses, bed pillows, seat cushions, mattress protector, and bamboo sheets. The company was founded by Terry V. Pearce and Tony Marion Pearce in 1989 and is headquartered in Lehi, Utah.

