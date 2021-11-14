Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) Reaches New 52-Week High at $129.89

Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $129.89 and last traded at $129.44, with a volume of 11065 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $123.25.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Trupanion from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $112.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Trupanion in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Trupanion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.80.

The stock has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion, a PE ratio of -162.49 and a beta of 1.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $95.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.80.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.01. Trupanion had a negative net margin of 4.94% and a negative return on equity of 8.69%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.07) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Trupanion, Inc. will post -0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Trupanion news, Director Murray B. Low sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.50, for a total transaction of $110,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Tricia Plouf sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.73, for a total transaction of $128,595.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,282 shares of company stock valued at $3,607,678 in the last quarter. Insiders own 6.77% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Glenmede Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of Trupanion during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,435,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Trupanion by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 496,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,846,000 after purchasing an additional 1,949 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Trupanion by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 68,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,914,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Trupanion by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 723,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,259,000 after purchasing an additional 132,941 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of Trupanion by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 44,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,133,000 after purchasing an additional 3,422 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.73% of the company’s stock.

Trupanion, Inc engages in the provision of medical insurance for cats and dogs. It operates through the following segments: Subscription Business and Other Business. The Subscription Business segment involves in the monthly subscriptions of pet medical insurance. The Others Business segment includes companies or organizations that choose to provide medical insurance for cats and dogs as a benefit to their employees or members and contracts include multiple pets.

