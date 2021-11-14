Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Turning Point Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company designing and developing novel small molecule, targeted oncology therapies to address key limitations of existing therapies and improve the lives of patients. Their internally developed and wholly owned pipeline of next-generation tyrosine kinase inhibitors (TKIs) targets numerous genetic drivers of cancer in both TKI-naïve and TKI-pretreated patients. The pervasive challenges of intrinsic and acquired treatment resistance often limit the response rate and durability of existing therapies. One of these challenges is the emergence of solvent front mutations, which are a common cause of acquired resistance to currently approved therapies for ROS1, TRK and ALK kinases. They have developed a macrocycle platform enabling us to design proprietary small, compact TKIs with rigid three-dimensional structures that potentially bind to their targets with greater precision and affinity than other kinase inhibitors. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from $150.00 to $115.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday, October 10th. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from $178.00 to $162.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued a hold rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from $166.00 to $125.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $133.60.

TPTX stock opened at $43.56 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.30 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.42. Turning Point Therapeutics has a one year low of $40.09 and a one year high of $141.30.

Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.26) by ($0.08). During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.42) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Turning Point Therapeutics will post -4.54 EPS for the current year.

In other Turning Point Therapeutics news, EVP Annette North sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $800,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TPTX. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 291.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 94,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,989,000 after acquiring an additional 70,618 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $103,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 201,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,056,000 after acquiring an additional 4,816 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $649,000. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 55,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,275,000 after acquiring an additional 1,054 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.22% of the company’s stock.

Turning Point Therapeutics Company Profile

Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage oncology biopharmaceutical company, which engages in designing and developing next-generation therapies that target genetic drivers of cancer to improve the lives of patients. Its product pipeline include Repotrectinib, TPX-0022, TPX-0046, and TPS-O131, a next-gen ALK inhibitor.

