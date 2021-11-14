Tuya (NYSE:TUYA) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tuya (NYSE:TUYA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Tuya Inc. pioneered a purpose-built IoT cloud platform which delivers a full suite of offerings, including Platform-as-a-Servic and Software-as-a-Service to businesses and developers. Tuya Inc. is based in HANGZHOU, China. “

Shares of Tuya stock opened at $6.66 on Friday. Tuya has a 52-week low of $5.73 and a 52-week high of $27.65. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.15 and a 200 day moving average of $16.35. The company has a current ratio of 11.21, a quick ratio of 10.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Tuya (NYSE:TUYA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.04). The company had revenue of $84.66 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Tuya will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TUYA. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Tuya in the 2nd quarter valued at $72,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Tuya in the 3rd quarter valued at $93,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec purchased a new stake in Tuya in the 3rd quarter valued at $122,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Tuya in the 3rd quarter valued at $169,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in Tuya in the 1st quarter valued at $206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.75% of the company’s stock.

Tuya Inc operates an Internet of Things (IoT) cloud platform worldwide. It provides IoT cloud platform that delivers a suite of offerings, including Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS) and Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) to original equipment manufacturers, industry operators, and system integrators. The company's IoT PaaS enables businesses and developers to develop, launch, manage, and monetize software-enabled devices and services; and industry SaaS offering enables businesses to deploy, connect, and manage various types of smart devices.

