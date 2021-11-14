U.S. Well Services (NASDAQ:USWS) Issues Earnings Results

U.S. Well Services (NASDAQ:USWS) released its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.22), MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.98) earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ USWS traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.04. The stock had a trading volume of 2,044,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,899,275. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.12. The company has a market capitalization of $54.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.47 and a beta of 1.60. U.S. Well Services has a 1-year low of $1.12 and a 1-year high of $11.80.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered U.S. Well Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in U.S. Well Services stock. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Well Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:USWS) by 249.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 162,389 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 115,926 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.18% of U.S. Well Services worth $164,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About U.S. Well Services

US Well Services, Inc engages in the provision of high-pressure and hydraulic fracturing services in oil and natural gas basins. Its FRAC technology delivers electric, mobile well stimulation systems powered by locally supplied natural gas including field gas sourced directly from the wellhead. It also offers PowerPath, OPTI-FLEX, WhisperFrac, F3 FUEL, AIM, and Clean Fleet technologies.

