UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Acquires 2,583 Shares of Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) by 4.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 62,987 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,583 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Korn Ferry were worth $4,570,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in KFY. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Korn Ferry by 35.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,026,271 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $126,379,000 after purchasing an additional 528,257 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Korn Ferry by 17.5% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,510,348 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $182,126,000 after purchasing an additional 374,501 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Korn Ferry by 9.5% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,022,662 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $146,744,000 after purchasing an additional 175,122 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Korn Ferry during the second quarter worth about $10,135,000. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC bought a new position in Korn Ferry during the second quarter worth about $8,734,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Korn Ferry stock opened at $81.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 2.34. The firm has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 1.53. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.10. Korn Ferry has a fifty-two week low of $36.70 and a fifty-two week high of $84.68.

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The business services provider reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $585.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $540.52 million. Korn Ferry had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 16.76%. Korn Ferry’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.19) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Korn Ferry will post 5.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 23rd were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 22nd. Korn Ferry’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.91%.

In related news, CEO Gary D. Burnison sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.70, for a total value of $757,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In the last three months, insiders sold 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,259,500. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on KFY. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Korn Ferry from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Korn Ferry in a research note on Sunday, October 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Korn Ferry presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.00.

Korn Ferry Company Profile

Korn Ferry operates as a global organizational consulting firm, which engages in synchronizing its clients strategy, operations and talent to drive superior business performance. It operates through the following segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search North America, Executive Search EMEA, Executive Search Asia Pacific, Executive Search Latin America, and RPO & Professional Search.

