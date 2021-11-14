UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Acquires 2,727 Shares of Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 77,476 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,727 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.13% of Kirby worth $4,698,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KEX. Thunderbird Partners LLP lifted its position in shares of Kirby by 37.7% during the first quarter. Thunderbird Partners LLP now owns 2,161,526 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $130,297,000 after purchasing an additional 591,674 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its stake in shares of Kirby by 81.1% during the second quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,123,183 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $68,110,000 after buying an additional 503,152 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Kirby by 15.9% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,470,997 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $89,201,000 after buying an additional 201,297 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Kirby by 9.0% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,979,715 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $120,048,000 after buying an additional 163,179 shares during the period. Finally, Tygh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kirby during the second quarter valued at $9,270,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.52% of the company’s stock.

KEX opened at $58.32 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $53.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.85. Kirby Co. has a 1 year low of $43.37 and a 1 year high of $70.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a PE ratio of -14.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.27 and a beta of 1.50.

Kirby (NYSE:KEX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The shipping company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $598.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $575.48 million. Kirby had a negative net margin of 10.99% and a positive return on equity of 1.30%. Kirby’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Kirby Co. will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

In other Kirby news, CEO David W. Grzebinski sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.74, for a total value of $56,740.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Barry E. Davis bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $52.88 per share, with a total value of $528,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

KEX has been the topic of several research reports. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of Kirby in a research note on Sunday, October 31st. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Kirby from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $64.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Kirby from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.75.

Kirby Corp. engages in the provision of diesel engines, reduction gears and ancillary products for marine and power generation applications. It operates through the following segments: Marine Transportation and Distribution & Services segment. The Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation services, operates tank barges and towing vessels transporting bulk liquid products and transports petrochemicals, refined petroleum products, black oil products and agricultural chemicals by tank barge.

