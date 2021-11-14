UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Buys Shares of 12,734 Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 12,734 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $4,513,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Affiance Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 3.4% during the second quarter. Affiance Financial LLC now owns 877 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.8% during the second quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC now owns 1,648 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $584,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.0% during the second quarter. J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. now owns 1,480 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $525,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Souders Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 3.5% during the second quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 850 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Welch Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.4% during the second quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 2,171 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $769,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QQQ stock opened at $394.70 on Friday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a fifty-two week low of $287.87 and a fifty-two week high of $400.99. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $375.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $359.79.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 21st were given a $0.414 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 20th. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40.

About Invesco QQQ Trust

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

