UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Buys Shares of 50,000 Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,370,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Next Century Growth Investors LLC bought a new stake in Xometry during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Sassicaia Capital Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xometry during the 2nd quarter valued at $218,000. Maven Securities LTD acquired a new position in shares of Xometry during the 2nd quarter valued at $276,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in shares of Xometry during the 2nd quarter valued at $437,000. Finally, Cinctive Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Xometry during the 2nd quarter valued at $437,000. 38.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on XMTR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Xometry in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on Xometry in a report on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Xometry from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday. William Blair began coverage on Xometry in a report on Monday, July 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $74.66 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Xometry from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.44.

Shares of Xometry stock opened at $54.17 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.91. Xometry, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.90 and a 12 month high of $97.57.

Xometry (NASDAQ:XMTR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.02). Research analysts expect that Xometry, Inc. will post -1.67 EPS for the current year.

Xometry, Inc operates an artificial intelligence (AI) enabled marketplace that enables buyers to source manufactured parts and assemblies. The company's platform offers CNC manufacturing, sheet metal manufacturing, 3D printing, sheet metal fabrication, die casting, injection molding and urethane casting, and other products.

