UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Grows Position in NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,250 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in NewMarket were worth $4,266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NEU. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NewMarket in the 2nd quarter valued at about $79,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of NewMarket by 2,433.3% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 304 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NewMarket by 56.5% during the 2nd quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 582 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of NewMarket by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 655 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of NewMarket by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 700 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. 55.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet raised NewMarket from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd.

In other NewMarket news, Director James E. Rogers sold 590 shares of NewMarket stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.72, for a total value of $201,024.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director James E. Rogers sold 553 shares of NewMarket stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.13, for a total value of $186,432.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 18.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE NEU opened at $342.77 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.55 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a current ratio of 3.49, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. NewMarket Co. has a 1-year low of $297.29 and a 1-year high of $432.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $344.53 and its 200 day moving average is $336.01.

NewMarket (NYSE:NEU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $4.80 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $622.21 million for the quarter. NewMarket had a return on equity of 30.15% and a net margin of 10.43%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $2.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $8.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. NewMarket’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.10%.

NewMarket Company Profile

NewMarket Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm segments include petroleum, lubricant, fuel, engine oil and driveline additives. It develops and manufactures lubricant and fuel additive packages, as well as markets and sells these products. The company also comprises of the sale of tetraethyl lead.

