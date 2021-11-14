UBS Group Upgrades TIM (NYSE:TIMB) to Buy

UBS Group upgraded shares of TIM (NYSE:TIMB) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TIM from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, October 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TIM currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $14.25.

Get TIM alerts:

TIM stock opened at $12.02 on Wednesday. TIM has a twelve month low of $9.81 and a twelve month high of $14.85. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.09 and a 200-day moving average of $11.37.

The business also recently declared a Variable dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 7th were issued a $0.035 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 6th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in TIM by 148.3% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 2,934 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in TIM by 85.1% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 6,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 3,138 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in TIM by 57.8% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 2,782 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in TIM during the second quarter worth $188,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in TIM during the second quarter worth $208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

About TIM

TIM SA (Brazil) engages in providing mobile telephony, internet, and media telecommunication services. It offers modem, tablet, cell phone, and ultra fixed broadband. The company was founded on March 9, 1998 and is headquartered in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

See Also: Why do companies issue stock splits?

Receive News & Ratings for TIM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TIM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.