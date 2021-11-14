UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI) Shares Bought by BDO Wealth Advisors LLC

BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI) by 28.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,772 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,292 shares during the quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in UGI were worth $267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UGI. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UGI by 104.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 765,956 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,450,000 after buying an additional 391,178 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of UGI by 3.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,025,551 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,061,000 after buying an additional 31,412 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UGI by 8.2% in the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 7,872 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 597 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of UGI in the first quarter valued at $1,571,000. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of UGI in the first quarter valued at $238,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on UGI in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.50.

Shares of NYSE UGI opened at $44.82 on Friday. UGI Co. has a 12 month low of $33.86 and a 12 month high of $48.55. The company has a market cap of $9.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.42.

About UGI

UGI Corp. operates as a holding company that engages in the distribution, storage, transport, and marketing of energy products and services. It operates through the following segments: AmeriGas Propane; UGI International; Midstream and Marketing; and UGI Utilities. The AmeriGas Propane segment consists of the propane distribution business of AmeriGas Partners, L.P.

