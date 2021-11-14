UiPath Inc. (NASDAQ:PATH) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

UiPath Inc. (NASDAQ:PATH) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty-two research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have given a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $70.81.

PATH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on UiPath from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded UiPath to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on UiPath from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen cut their price target on UiPath from $80.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of UiPath in a report on Wednesday, September 8th.

In related news, insider Brad Brubaker sold 13,400 shares of UiPath stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.68, for a total value of $759,512.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Philippe Botteri sold 163,539 shares of UiPath stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.18, for a total value of $9,841,777.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 667,127 shares of company stock valued at $38,912,599 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 28.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in UiPath during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in UiPath during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in UiPath during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in UiPath by 1,240.0% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 536 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UiPath in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. 31.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

UiPath stock traded down $3.75 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $53.70. 9,601,728 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,104,500. UiPath has a fifty-two week low of $47.20 and a fifty-two week high of $90.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.95.

UiPath (NASDAQ:PATH) last posted its earnings results on Monday, September 6th. The healthcare company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $195.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.72 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that UiPath will post -0.82 EPS for the current year.

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. It develops UiPath Studio, a platform designed for RPA developers looking to build complex process automations with built-in governance capabilities, such as robust debugging tools, application programming interface automation, wizards to automate desktop or web applications, leverage custom code, and to integrate machine learning models into production workflows.

