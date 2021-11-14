Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ) Shares Sold by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. cut its holdings in Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ) by 11.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 303,353 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 40,905 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Umpqua were worth $5,597,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Umpqua during the second quarter worth about $20,926,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Umpqua by 73.2% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,429,821 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,266,000 after acquiring an additional 604,318 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in shares of Umpqua by 532.0% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 173,486 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,201,000 after acquiring an additional 146,037 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Umpqua by 0.5% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 327,350 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,040,000 after acquiring an additional 1,698 shares during the period. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Umpqua during the second quarter worth about $1,220,000. Institutional investors own 87.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Umpqua alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ UMPQ opened at $21.59 on Friday. Umpqua Holdings Co. has a 12-month low of $13.86 and a 12-month high of $22.03. The company has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a PE ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.31.

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The bank reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.05. Umpqua had a net margin of 35.13% and a return on equity of 17.75%. The company had revenue of $308.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $311.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Umpqua Holdings Co. will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. Umpqua’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.36%.

UMPQ has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Umpqua from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Truist downgraded shares of Umpqua from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Truist Securities downgraded shares of Umpqua from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Umpqua from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $22.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Truist Financial downgraded shares of Umpqua to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.21.

In other Umpqua news, insider Torran B. Nixon sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.01, for a total value of $105,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Umpqua Profile

Umpqua Holdings Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which provides banking and financial services. The firm operates through followings segments: Wholesale Bank, Wealth Management, Retail Bank and Home Lending. The Wholesale Bank segment includes lending, treasury and cash management services and customer risk management products to middle market corporate, commercial and business banking customers and the operations of FinPac.

Further Reading: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UMPQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Umpqua Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Umpqua and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.