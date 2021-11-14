United Insurance (NASDAQ:UIHC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.11 EPS

United Insurance (NASDAQ:UIHC) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The insurance provider reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. United Insurance had a negative net margin of 12.41% and a negative return on equity of 30.45%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.95) earnings per share.

UIHC stock opened at $5.02 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $216.91 million, a P/E ratio of -2.41 and a beta of 0.73. United Insurance has a twelve month low of $2.76 and a twelve month high of $8.16. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.79 and a 200-day moving average of $4.73.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 19th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.78%. United Insurance’s payout ratio is currently -11.54%.

In other United Insurance news, Director Michael Hogan purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.66 per share, for a total transaction of $36,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider Brooke Shirazi purchased 69,554 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.17 per share, with a total value of $220,486.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders purchased 195,852 shares of company stock valued at $643,395 in the last quarter. 53.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in United Insurance stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UIHC) by 57.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 114,532 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 41,612 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.27% of United Insurance worth $653,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on UIHC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of United Insurance from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Raymond James downgraded United Insurance from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated a “sell” rating and set a $4.50 target price on shares of United Insurance in a research report on Thursday, August 5th.

United Insurance Company Profile

United Insurance Holdings Corp. engages in the residential personal and commercial property and casualty insurance business. It offers insurance relating to homeowners, landlord and seasonal, condominium, flood, renters, and commercial residential. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in St.

