Unity Software (NYSE:U) Price Target Increased to $185.00 by Analysts at Oppenheimer

Unity Software (NYSE:U) had its price target upped by Oppenheimer from $125.00 to $185.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Unity Software from $152.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Unity Software in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They set a neutral rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Unity Software from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Unity Software in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. They set a buy rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Unity Software from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $156.00.

NYSE U opened at $196.65 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $56.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -119.91 and a beta of 2.81. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $142.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $117.90. Unity Software has a one year low of $76.00 and a one year high of $196.83.

Unity Software (NYSE:U) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.27. Unity Software had a negative net margin of 44.77% and a negative return on equity of 19.10%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.50) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Unity Software will post -1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Unity Software news, SVP Ingrid Lestiyo sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.50, for a total value of $558,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Clive Downie sold 33,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.64, for a total transaction of $4,154,749.76. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 167,780 shares in the company, valued at $20,912,099.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,224,416 shares of company stock worth $161,116,989. Corporate insiders own 19.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Thrive Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Unity Software during the third quarter worth approximately $307,805,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Unity Software by 6.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 81,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,167,000 after buying an additional 5,048 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Unity Software by 14.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 48,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,909,000 after buying an additional 6,021 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of Unity Software by 9.2% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 15,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,553,000 after buying an additional 1,302 shares during the period. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Unity Software during the first quarter worth approximately $216,000. Institutional investors own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

