Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.90 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) will post $0.90 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Universal Display’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.01 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.81. Universal Display reported earnings of $1.13 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 20.4%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Universal Display will report full-year earnings of $3.82 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.73 to $3.93. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $5.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.64 to $5.43. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Universal Display.

Get Universal Display alerts:

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.12). Universal Display had a net margin of 35.03% and a return on equity of 19.75%. The company had revenue of $143.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.26 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have recently commented on OLED shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Universal Display from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $176.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Universal Display from $285.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Universal Display from $275.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Universal Display from $270.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Universal Display from $275.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Universal Display currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $233.70.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of OLED. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Universal Display by 156,745.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 202,330 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,926,000 after buying an additional 202,201 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Universal Display by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 185,826 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $43,990,000 after acquiring an additional 2,053 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in Universal Display by 81.9% in the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 3,398 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $805,000 after acquiring an additional 1,530 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in Universal Display by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,622 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $857,000 after acquiring an additional 727 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in Universal Display by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 11,397 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,698,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.31% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:OLED traded up $4.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $172.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 269,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 389,525. Universal Display has a fifty-two week low of $163.30 and a fifty-two week high of $262.77. The company has a market capitalization of $8.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $182.08 and a 200-day moving average of $202.51.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 15th. Universal Display’s payout ratio is presently 19.85%.

About Universal Display

Universal Display Corp. engages in research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies, and materials. It also develops and licenses proprietary OLED technologies to manufacturers of products for display applications, such as cell phones; portable media devices; tablets; laptop computers and televisions; and specialty and general lighting products.

Featured Article: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Universal Display (OLED)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Display Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Display and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.