Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $28.43.

Separately, Barclays boosted their target price on Unum Group from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th.

In other news, EVP Lisa G. Iglesias sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total value of $530,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Partners LLC increased its stake in Unum Group by 0.7% in the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 52,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,450,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Unum Group by 1.5% in the second quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 27,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $767,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust increased its stake in Unum Group by 0.7% in the second quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 62,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,772,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its stake in Unum Group by 57.5% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 49.4% in the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Unum Group stock traded up $0.25 during trading on Friday, reaching $26.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,502,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,515,041. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Unum Group has a 12-month low of $20.15 and a 12-month high of $31.98. The company has a market capitalization of $5.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.69. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $26.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.69.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.96 billion. Unum Group had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 8.68%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Unum Group will post 4.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Unum Group announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Monday, October 25th that authorizes the company to repurchase $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 4.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.53%. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

Unum Group Company Profile

Unum Group is engaged in providing financial protection benefits. It operates through the following segments: Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, Closed Block and Corporate. The Unum US segment comprises of group long-term and short-term disability insurance, group life and accidental death and dismemberment products, and supplemental and voluntary lines of business.

