Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $250.90.

Several brokerages recently commented on UPST. Barclays boosted their price target on Upstart from $230.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on Upstart in a report on Monday, September 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $290.00 target price for the company. Bank of America lowered Upstart from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $300.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, October 18th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Upstart from $192.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Upstart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $330.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 26th.

Shares of NASDAQ UPST traded up $18.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $264.18. The stock had a trading volume of 5,405,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,727,445. The company has a market capitalization of $20.55 billion and a P/E ratio of 330.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $315.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $202.95. Upstart has a 52 week low of $22.61 and a 52 week high of $401.49.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.39. Upstart had a return on equity of 17.67% and a net margin of 12.30%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Upstart will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Upstart news, CEO Dave Girouard sold 12,498 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.02, for a total value of $4,124,589.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Paul Gu sold 155,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.88, for a total value of $31,291,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,330,111 shares of company stock valued at $533,999,017. Corporate insiders own 25.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in UPST. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Upstart during the third quarter worth $26,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Upstart during the third quarter worth $30,000. West Oak Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Upstart during the third quarter worth $32,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Upstart during the third quarter worth $31,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new stake in shares of Upstart during the third quarter worth $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.11% of the company’s stock.

About Upstart

Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform.

