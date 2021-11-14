Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $250.90.
Several brokerages recently commented on UPST. Barclays boosted their price target on Upstart from $230.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on Upstart in a report on Monday, September 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $290.00 target price for the company. Bank of America lowered Upstart from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $300.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, October 18th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Upstart from $192.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Upstart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $330.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 26th.
Shares of NASDAQ UPST traded up $18.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $264.18. The stock had a trading volume of 5,405,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,727,445. The company has a market capitalization of $20.55 billion and a P/E ratio of 330.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $315.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $202.95. Upstart has a 52 week low of $22.61 and a 52 week high of $401.49.
In other Upstart news, CEO Dave Girouard sold 12,498 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.02, for a total value of $4,124,589.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Paul Gu sold 155,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.88, for a total value of $31,291,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,330,111 shares of company stock valued at $533,999,017. Corporate insiders own 25.20% of the company’s stock.
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in UPST. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Upstart during the third quarter worth $26,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Upstart during the third quarter worth $30,000. West Oak Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Upstart during the third quarter worth $32,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Upstart during the third quarter worth $31,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new stake in shares of Upstart during the third quarter worth $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.11% of the company’s stock.
About Upstart
Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform.
