US Foods (NYSE:USFD) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

US Foods (NYSE:USFD) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “US Foods Holding Corp. is a foodservice distributor. The company serves independent and multi-unit restaurants, healthcare and hospitality entities, government and educational institutions. US Foods Holding Corp. is headquartered in Rosemont, Ill. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on USFD. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of US Foods in a research note on Friday, September 17th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of US Foods in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of US Foods from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of US Foods from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of US Foods from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.78.

Shares of USFD stock opened at $34.00 on Friday. US Foods has a 12 month low of $28.25 and a 12 month high of $42.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The business’s 50 day moving average is $35.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.33. The company has a market cap of $7.57 billion, a PE ratio of 226.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.70.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.48. US Foods had a return on equity of 9.52% and a net margin of 0.30%. The company had revenue of $7.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that US Foods will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other US Foods news, insider Andrew E. Iacobucci sold 16,325 shares of US Foods stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.14, for a total transaction of $573,660.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of US Foods in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of US Foods in the first quarter valued at about $48,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of US Foods by 307.9% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 970 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of US Foods in the third quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new position in shares of US Foods in the second quarter valued at about $137,000. 96.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

US Foods Company Profile

US Foods Holding Corp. operates as a foodservice distributor. Its products include frozen and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers throughout the U.S. The company offers services under brands Chef’s Line, del Pasado, Glenview Farms, Cattleman’s Selection, Cross Valley Farms, Harbor Banks, Hilltop Hearth, Devonshire, and Metro Deli.

