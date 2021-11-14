Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the fifteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $314.30.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MTN. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Vail Resorts from $360.00 to $367.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. TheStreet raised shares of Vail Resorts from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Vail Resorts from $298.00 to $301.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Truist upped their price target on shares of Vail Resorts from $308.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Vail Resorts from $308.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th.

In other Vail Resorts news, EVP James C. O’donnell sold 4,645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.73, for a total value of $1,605,915.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter A. Vaughn sold 975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.77, for a total transaction of $335,175.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,186 shares of company stock valued at $2,826,789 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTN. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 15.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,779,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,512,742,000 after purchasing an additional 641,108 shares in the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP increased its holdings in Vail Resorts by 608.8% during the second quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 572,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,179,000 after buying an additional 491,655 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Vail Resorts by 565.5% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 365,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,710,000 after buying an additional 310,639 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Vail Resorts by 67.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 700,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,566,000 after buying an additional 282,220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Vail Resorts by 186.4% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 362,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,767,000 after buying an additional 235,966 shares during the last quarter. 93.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MTN stock traded up $2.45 on Tuesday, reaching $354.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 295,993 shares, compared to its average volume of 211,014. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $335.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $321.22. The company has a market capitalization of $14.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 117.05 and a beta of 1.21. Vail Resorts has a 52 week low of $261.41 and a 52 week high of $376.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.70.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 22nd. The company reported ($3.49) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($3.53) by $0.04. Vail Resorts had a net margin of 6.69% and a return on equity of 7.83%. The company had revenue of $204.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($3.82) EPS. Vail Resorts’s revenue for the quarter was up 164.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Vail Resorts will post 7.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th were issued a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 4th. Vail Resorts’s payout ratio is 116.17%.

Vail Resorts Company Profile

Vail Resorts, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of mountain resorts. It operates through the following segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment covers the operation of mountain resorts or ski areas, and related activities. The Lodging segment includes ownership of hotels, RockResorts, NPS concessionaire properties, condominium management, Colorado resort ground transportation operations, and mountain resort golf operations.

