Vanguard Group Inc. Acquires 226,254 Shares of Full House Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLL)

Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Full House Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLL) by 18.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,434,484 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 226,254 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 4.21% of Full House Resorts worth $14,259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Full House Resorts by 2,012.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,641,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,318,000 after buying an additional 1,563,926 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Full House Resorts by 80.9% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 130,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 58,288 shares during the last quarter. Union Square Park Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Full House Resorts during the 1st quarter worth about $2,413,000. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in Full House Resorts during the 1st quarter worth about $94,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in Full House Resorts during the 2nd quarter worth about $171,000. 57.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Full House Resorts alerts:

Separately, TheStreet raised Full House Resorts from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th.

Full House Resorts stock opened at $10.80 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $369.68 million, a P/E ratio of 40.00 and a beta of 1.83. Full House Resorts, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.89 and a 1 year high of $12.18. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.21 and a 200-day moving average of $9.58. The company has a current ratio of 8.14, a quick ratio of 8.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01.

Full House Resorts (NASDAQ:FLL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $47.24 million during the quarter. Full House Resorts had a return on equity of 11.93% and a net margin of 5.80%.

Full House Resorts Company Profile

Full House Resorts, Inc engages in the ownership, leasing, development, operation, and management of gaming, hospitality, and entertainment facilities. It operates through the following segments: Silver Slipper Casino and Hotel, Bronco Billy’s Casino and Hotel, Rising Star Casino Resort and Northern Nevada.

Further Reading: CAC 40 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Full House Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Full House Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.