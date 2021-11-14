Vanguard Group Inc. Boosts Stake in Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNTY)

Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNTY) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 432,443 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,591 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 3.59% of Guaranty Bancshares worth $14,734,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Guaranty Bancshares during the second quarter worth approximately $218,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Guaranty Bancshares by 3.1% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 210,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,177,000 after acquiring an additional 6,312 shares during the period. Globeflex Capital L P purchased a new position in shares of Guaranty Bancshares during the second quarter worth approximately $331,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Guaranty Bancshares by 18.0% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 991 shares during the period. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its position in shares of Guaranty Bancshares by 13.7% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 10,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 1,263 shares during the period. 21.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ GNTY opened at $40.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $35.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.02. Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.05 and a 52-week high of $41.28. The company has a market cap of $488.44 million, a PE ratio of 11.99 and a beta of 0.46.

Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:GNTY) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 17th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $30.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.10 million. Guaranty Bancshares had a net margin of 31.63% and a return on equity of 13.52%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 27th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 24th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. Guaranty Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.75%.

In other Guaranty Bancshares news, CEO Tyson T. Abston sold 1,870 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.46, for a total value of $71,920.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Tyson T. Abston sold 6,170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.66, for a total transaction of $232,362.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 27.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Guaranty Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Guaranty Bancshares from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th.

Guaranty Bancshares Company Profile

Guaranty Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It offers online banking and bill pay, fraud protection, P2P payments, direct deposits, personal loans auto loans, student checking, and premium checking. The company was founded on January 13, 1913 and is headquartered in Addison, TX.

