Vanguard Group Inc. Buys 695,402 Shares of Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:III)

Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:III) by 38.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,482,096 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 695,402 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 0.05% of Information Services Group worth $14,521,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in III. Globeflex Capital L P lifted its position in shares of Information Services Group by 335.6% during the 2nd quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 423,693 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,479,000 after acquiring an additional 326,420 shares during the period. EAM Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Information Services Group during the 2nd quarter worth $1,673,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Information Services Group by 542.3% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 240,328 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,057,000 after buying an additional 202,914 shares during the last quarter. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Information Services Group by 321.6% during the 2nd quarter. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 239,368 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,400,000 after buying an additional 182,593 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Information Services Group by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 788,456 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,469,000 after buying an additional 150,667 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of III stock opened at $9.56 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Information Services Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.61 and a twelve month high of $9.70. The company has a market cap of $468.34 million, a P/E ratio of 35.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.56.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. Information Services Group’s payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Information Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday.

Information Services Group Company Profile

Information Services Group, Inc engages in the provision of sourcing advisory services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The firm offers business advisory, human resources technology and delivery services, organizational change management and software advisory services to the aerospace, defense, automotive, banking, energy, healthcare, and insurance industries.

