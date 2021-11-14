Vanguard Group Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Newpark Resources, Inc. (NYSE:NR)

Vanguard Group Inc. lowered its stake in Newpark Resources, Inc. (NYSE:NR) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,377,350 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 185,555 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc.’s holdings in Newpark Resources were worth $15,146,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Newpark Resources by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 336,639 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,057,000 after purchasing an additional 4,803 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Newpark Resources by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 333,293 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after buying an additional 5,580 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Newpark Resources by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 79,004 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 5,900 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Newpark Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Newpark Resources by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 274,849 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $951,000 after buying an additional 12,426 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.82% of the company’s stock.

Newpark Resources stock opened at $3.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 1.55. Newpark Resources, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.06 and a 1-year high of $4.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $305.38 million, a P/E ratio of -7.52 and a beta of 3.48. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.12 and its 200 day moving average is $3.16.

Newpark Resources (NYSE:NR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07). Newpark Resources had a negative net margin of 7.13% and a negative return on equity of 5.17%. The company had revenue of $151.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.20 million. Research analysts anticipate that Newpark Resources, Inc. will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Newpark Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Capital One Financial upgraded shares of Newpark Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th.

In other news, CEO Paul L. Howes acquired 30,000 shares of Newpark Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.29 per share, with a total value of $68,700.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Newpark Resources, Inc engages in the provision of products, rentals and services to the oil and gas exploration and production industry. It operates through the Fluids Systems and Industrial Solutions segments. The Fluids Systems segment offers drilling fluids products and technical services. The Industrial Solutions segments includes site and access solutions business along with industrial bending operations.

