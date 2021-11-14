Vanguard Group Inc. Has $14.10 Million Position in Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR)

Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) by 16.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 803,192 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 111,145 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc.’s holdings in Limoneira were worth $14,096,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Limoneira by 1.3% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 614,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,784,000 after buying an additional 7,711 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Limoneira by 13.1% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 1,380 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its stake in Limoneira by 633.4% during the second quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 9,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Limoneira by 32.6% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Limoneira by 0.4% during the second quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 1,924,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,767,000 after buying an additional 7,569 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Limoneira alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:LMNR opened at $16.47 on Friday. Limoneira has a 52 week low of $14.22 and a 52 week high of $20.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.84 and its 200-day moving average is $17.24. The company has a market capitalization of $291.19 million, a PE ratio of -43.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.00.

Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. Limoneira had a negative net margin of 3.70% and a negative return on equity of 3.09%. The company had revenue of $49.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.10 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Limoneira will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th were issued a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. This is a boost from Limoneira’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 7th. Limoneira’s payout ratio is currently -78.95%.

In other Limoneira news, Director Jose De Jesus Loza purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.65 per share, with a total value of $156,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders purchased 28,016 shares of company stock valued at $431,847 over the last ninety days. 5.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on LMNR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Limoneira from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Lake Street Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Limoneira in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Limoneira currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.60.

Limoneira Company Profile

Limoneira Co is an agribusiness and real estate development company, which engages in the innovation of agricultural citrus industry in California. It operates through the following three divisions: Agribusiness, Rental Operations, and Real Estate Development. The Agribusiness division is comprised of three operating segments: fresh lemons, lemon packing and other agribusiness, which includes avocados, oranges, specialty citrus and other crops.

Further Reading: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMNR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR).

Receive News & Ratings for Limoneira Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Limoneira and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.