Vanguard Group Inc. Purchases 111,215 Shares of Farmland Partners Inc. (NYSE:FPI)

Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Farmland Partners Inc. (NYSE:FPI) by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,271,062 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 111,215 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 3.87% of Farmland Partners worth $15,317,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Firestone Capital Management bought a new stake in Farmland Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Farmland Partners by 197.3% in the 2nd quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 3,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 2,508 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Farmland Partners in the 2nd quarter worth about $114,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Farmland Partners during the 2nd quarter worth about $121,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in shares of Farmland Partners by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 11,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,289 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 41.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FPI opened at $12.57 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.47. Farmland Partners Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.45 and a fifty-two week high of $14.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $412.55 million, a PE ratio of -39.28 and a beta of 0.80.

Farmland Partners (NYSE:FPI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.11). Farmland Partners had a negative return on equity of 0.82% and a net margin of 0.05%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.04) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Farmland Partners Inc. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Farmland Partners’s payout ratio is presently -62.50%.

FPI has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Farmland Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Farmland Partners in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.50.

In other news, Director John A. Good acquired 5,825 shares of Farmland Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.10 per share, for a total transaction of $70,482.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 8,825 shares of company stock valued at $108,633. 13.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Farmland Partners

Farmland Partners, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the management and acquisition of farmland and land with agricultural development potential. Its property portfolio focuses on the primary crops, such as corn, soybeans, wheat, rice and cotton and the remaining land is used to grow specialty crops, such as almond, citrus, blueberries, vegetables and edible beans.

