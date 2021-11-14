Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) is ELM Advisors LLC’s 9th Largest Position

ELM Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,425 shares of the company’s stock after selling 140 shares during the period. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF comprises 3.8% of ELM Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. ELM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $6,314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VV. Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 17.9% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,573,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,721,230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299,350 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 153.0% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,394,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,991,000 after acquiring an additional 843,500 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 20,245.5% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 736,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,670,000 after acquiring an additional 733,090 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 29,472.4% during the second quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 407,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,748,000 after acquiring an additional 405,835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 14,094,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,818,849,000 after acquiring an additional 221,980 shares in the last quarter.

VV opened at $218.85 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $209.64 and a 200 day moving average of $203.40. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $165.39 and a fifty-two week high of $220.27.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

