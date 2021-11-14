Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONV) Shares Sold by Bremer Bank National Association

Bremer Bank National Association lessened its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONV) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 81,890 shares of the company’s stock after selling 864 shares during the period. Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for approximately 1.1% of Bremer Bank National Association’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Bremer Bank National Association’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $5,627,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 135.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,142,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $705,916,000 after purchasing an additional 5,826,159 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter valued at about $478,914,000. TIAA FSB lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 85.8% in the second quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 5,785,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,665,000 after purchasing an additional 2,671,830 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 107.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,803,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,094,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450,111 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 121.7% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,826,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003,006 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ VONV opened at $73.31 on Friday. Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $56.39 and a 52 week high of $73.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $71.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.57.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a $0.335 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%.

