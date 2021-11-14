Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH) Position Boosted by Penobscot Wealth Management

Penobscot Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH) by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,684 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 586 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares makes up 1.0% of Penobscot Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Penobscot Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,045,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. now owns 660,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,425,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. SAM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,394,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 382,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,596,000 after buying an additional 17,115 shares in the last quarter. Applied Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 85.2% in the 2nd quarter. Applied Capital LLC now owns 68,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,654,000 after buying an additional 31,460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headinvest LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 238,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,742,000 after buying an additional 34,085 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ VCSH opened at $81.70 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.53. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $81.58 and a 52 week high of $83.47.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were paid a $0.101 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 1st. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%.

