Vega Protocol (VEGA) Market Capitalization Hits $86.24 Million

Vega Protocol (CURRENCY:VEGA) traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on November 14th. One Vega Protocol coin can currently be bought for $13.66 or 0.00020787 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Vega Protocol has traded down 6.9% against the US dollar. Vega Protocol has a market cap of $86.24 million and approximately $906,735.00 worth of Vega Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Vega Protocol alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.08 or 0.00051847 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001521 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00002625 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000712 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $143.56 or 0.00218419 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.08 or 0.00010778 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $56.60 or 0.00086106 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Vega Protocol Profile

Vega Protocol is a coin. Vega Protocol’s total supply is 64,999,723 coins and its circulating supply is 6,312,269 coins. Vega Protocol’s official Twitter account is @vegaprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Vega is a technology protocol and associated crypto-asset for an open, blockchain-backed public network for fully automated end-to-end trading and execution of financial products. The network is secured with proof of stake and implements pseudonymous margin trading using a novel liquidity incentivization scheme based on market forces to solve the problem of attracting and allocating market-making resources in a decentralized system. “

Buying and Selling Vega Protocol

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vega Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vega Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Vega Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Vega Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Vega Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.