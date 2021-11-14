Velas Trading Up 1.1% Over Last 7 Days (VLX)

Velas (CURRENCY:VLX) traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on November 14th. One Velas coin can currently be bought for about $0.39 or 0.00000600 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Velas has a total market capitalization of $819.33 million and $15.49 million worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Velas has traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000180 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00000995 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001307 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000286 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001060 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000780 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Velas Coin Profile

VLX is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 20th, 2017. Velas’ total supply is 2,124,380,663 coins. The official website for Velas is www.velas.com. The Reddit community for Velas is https://reddit.com/r/Velas. Velas’ official Twitter account is @Velox_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Velas is www.velas.com/news.html.

According to CryptoCompare, “Velas ™ is a self-learning and self-optimizing blockchain platform for secure, interoperable, extremely scalable transactions and smart contracts. The Velas blockchain uses neural networks optimized by artificial intelligence to enhance its consensus algorithm, which maintains decentralization, stability, and security. “

Velas Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Velas should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Velas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

