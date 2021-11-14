Venator Materials PLC (NYSE:VNTR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $544.27 Million

Equities research analysts expect Venator Materials PLC (NYSE:VNTR) to announce sales of $544.27 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Venator Materials’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $540.84 million and the highest is $547.69 million. Venator Materials posted sales of $476.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 14.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Venator Materials will report full year sales of $2.22 billion for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $2.44 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.39 billion to $2.52 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Venator Materials.

Venator Materials (NYSE:VNTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). Venator Materials had a negative net margin of 6.92% and a negative return on equity of 1.55%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.17) earnings per share.

VNTR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America downgraded shares of Venator Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $3.50 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Venator Materials from $4.50 to $3.70 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 target price on shares of Venator Materials in a report on Sunday, November 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Venator Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.83.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Venator Materials by 7.9% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,382,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,508,000 after acquiring an additional 396,010 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Venator Materials by 13.6% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,489,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,063,000 after purchasing an additional 177,940 shares during the period. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Venator Materials by 4.7% during the third quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 1,427,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,067,000 after purchasing an additional 64,685 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Venator Materials by 95.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,075,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,100,000 after purchasing an additional 525,631 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Venator Materials by 7.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,063,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,039,000 after purchasing an additional 76,086 shares during the period. 28.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE VNTR traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 201,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 237,236. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. Venator Materials has a fifty-two week low of $1.88 and a fifty-two week high of $5.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $354.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.40 and a beta of 1.86. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.78.

Venator Materials Plc engages in the manufacture and marketing of chemical products. The firm focuses on development and manufacture of titanium dioxide pigments and performance additives. It operates through two segments: Titanium Dioxide and Performance Additives. The Titanium Dioxide segment involves the creation of (TiO2) from titanium bearing ores and is a white inert pigment that provides whiteness, opacity and brightness to thousands of everyday items, including coatings, plastics, paper, printing inks, fibers, food and personal care products.

